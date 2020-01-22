Nanticoke Health Services announced Jan. 21 that applications are being accepted for two scholarships, the NHS Healthcare Education Scholarship and the Jill Hickman Nursing Scholarship, for graduating high school seniors in Western Sussex County who pursue careers in healthcare.

Previous recipients have received scholarships ranging from $250 to $5,000.

The NHS Healthcare Education Scholarship is for graduating high school students who pursue careers in healthcare such as, but not limited to, nursing, radiology, rehab and respiratory therapy.

The Jill Hickman Nursing Scholarship is for graduating high school students who pursue careers in nursing. This scholarship was established to honor Jill Hickman’s service and devotion to the profession of nursing. Hickman served as a role model for numerous nurses and has built a foundation for the nursing staff and Nanticoke. Hickman was a Laurel native and dedicated nurse of more than 40 years at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Candidates for either scholarship must complete the application, have a successful academic record, be accepted into a healthcare-related program and complete an essay to be considered. Application and requirements are available at nanticoke.org/scholarships.

All application requirements must be received by noon March 27.

For more, call 536-5388 or email harringtons@nanticoke.org.