Kyle Lynch, 29, of Georgetown, Daniel Santana, 30, of Georgetown, and Rebecca Russell, 35, of Quantico, Maryland, arrested

The Georgetown Police Department arrested three people on robbery and assault charges.

At around 12:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, police responded to the Western Union in the 100 Block of North Race Street for a robbery complaint. The victims advised they were inside the apartment complex when they were approached by three people, one of which began physically assaulting one of the victims. The other victim attempted to intervene and was assaulted as well. One of the victim's wallets was taken before the suspects left the scene by car.

Shortly after the incident, officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle in the area of Depot Street. All three suspects were located and taken into custody without incident.

Kyle Lynch, 29, of Georgetown, Daniel Santana, 30, of Georgetown, and Rebecca Russell, 35, of Quantico, Maryland, were all charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and conspiracy. All three were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $8,000 secured bond.