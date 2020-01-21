The German grocery store adds a second Delaware location.

Dover is getting a new grocery store starting Feb. 5. The German store will open its second Delaware location at 8 a.m. after a ribbon cutting.

“With incredible quality and low everyday prices, Lidl always means a good deal,” said Dover store manager Ryan Garcia. “We look forward to expanding the Lidl brand in Delaware and giving the community an award-winning grocery store that will be an easy choice for shoppers in Dover."

Lidl will be offering special deals and giveaways between Feb. 5 and 9. The first 100 customers will get a free gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Customers can get a Lidl reusable bag and try free samples while supplies last.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The grocery store, 150 North Dupont Highway, is just north of its top competition, Aldi, which opened its Dover store in June. Both chains boast low prices, stock their shelves with their own private label and enforce a bring-your-own-bag policy.

Lidl opened its first store in Ludwigshafen, Germany in 1973. The chain began expanding into the U.S. in 2015 and now has more than 85 stores across nine East Coast states, including one in Middletown off U.S. 301.

Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries, employing about 287,000 employees globally. For more, www.Lidl.com.