Annual sale benefits programs at the Hockessin Library

One of the area’s biggest pop-up used book sales is this weekend, and it’s to benefit a great cause.

The Friends of the Hockessin Library’s annual use book sale starts Friday, where for three days the Hockessin Memorial Hall will be filled with thousands upon thousands of donated books available for sale.

From the 1990s, with a few dusty boxes of books in a room at the Center for the Creative Arts, to a massive three-day event supplied by two trailer trucks full of volumes, the event is the main fundraiser for the nonprofit Friends group that helps fund various programs at the Hockessin Library.

Setup the annual sale is accomplished by volunteers, including a group from the Plummer Community Correctional Center in Wilmington, as part of the Delaware Department of Corrections work release program.

Collection for the book sale takes place throughout the year, with designated drop-off spots located around Hockessin.

Those volumes are carefully sorted and filed by Friends’ volunteers, and are placed in boxes and loaded onto trailers only to be unloaded in about 10 hours on one day.

By Sunday, whatever is left is re-packed, with selected volumes going to the Stocking for Soldiers organization; the rest to volume booksellers who will in turn liquidate the stock.

The sale typically brings in tens of thousands of dollars each year.

The sale starts Thursday night with a private sale for Friends members and is open to the public starting Friday.

ABOUT FOHL

The Friends of the Hockessin Library was formed in 1975 as a non-profit, tax-exempt organization to promote the library.

The group successfully campaigned for county funding, and the Hockessin Public Library was established in 1977.

Since that time the Friends has supported the expansion of the original building, construction of a new building which opened in 1994 and an expansion to that building in 2008 in addition to providing funding for materials, equipment and programs.