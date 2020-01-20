The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists the Route 4 onramp to Route 273 eastbound, Ogletown, will be closed from 7 p.m. Jan. 28 to 5 a.m. Feb. 6.

There will also be intermittent lane closures on Route 273 eastbound and/or westbound during off peak hours for maintenance related work on the bridge.

Northbound Salem Church Road detour route will follow detour signs to Route 273 westbound, and then right onto Ogletown Road, and then left onto Red Mill Road, and then left onto Ruthar Drive back to Route 273 eastbound.

Route 4 eastbound/westbound detour route will follow detour signs to Route 273 westbound, and then right onto Ogletown Road, and then left onto Red Mill Road, and then left onto Ruthar Drive back to Route 273 eastbound.

Detour signage will be posted.