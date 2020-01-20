Gov. John Carney on Jan. 17 nominated Kathleen Amalfitano to serve as a judge on the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County.

Amalfitano’s nomination must be confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

“Kathleen’s experience and commitment to legal service in Delaware has given her the background and judgment necessary to serve on the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County,” said Carney. “I am pleased to submit her nomination to the Delaware Senate for confirmation, and look forward to the Senate’s vote.”

Since 1999, Amalfitano has served as assistant supervising attorney in the Office of Defense Services. In addition to overseeing the Kent County Office of Defense Services, Amalfitano represents clients in criminal matters before the Superior Court and Court of Common Pleas. Amalfitano also represents litigants in the Veteran’s Court and Mental Health Court for Superior Court. Previously, she served as a legal adviser in the Insurance Commissioner’s Office and as an assistant county attorney in the New Castle County Department of Law. Amalfitano also has experience in private practice as an associate with Brown, Shiels and Chasanov, and she clerked in Family Court.

Amalfitano is an active member of the Delaware Army National Guard, and provides legal assistance to all members of the Delaware Air and Army National Guard covering a wide range of matters.

Amalfitano graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of Delaware, and earned her law degree from Widener University School of Law.