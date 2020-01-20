Beau Zebley, a realtor with Olson Realty, was installed as the 2020 president of the 4,500-plus member Delaware Association of Realtor at an event at Wild Quail Golf & Country Club in Wyoming that included the installation of the organization’s 2020 officers and directors.

As president, Zebley will preside at all meetings of the DAR board of directors and Executive Committee and will serve as an ex-officio member of all DAR committees and work groups. In his capacity as president, Zebley will act as the official spokesperson for the association on issues related to the real estate industry as well as local residential and commercial markets in Delaware. He also will represent DAR and its members on the National Association of Realtors board of directors and at local, state and national functions.

A veteran, Zebley served in the U.S. Army as a civil engineer and has spent the last 18 years as a real estate specialist. He served as president of the Kent County Association of Realtors in 2018 and was Kent County’s Realtor of the Year in 2017. He has served on the DAR Board of Directors since 2017. At the national level, Zebley has served on the National Association of Realtors Participation Council of the Realtor Political Action Committee for the past two years. Zebley is an active advocate and volunteer with several local nonprofits including Housing Alliance Delaware and Habitat for Humanity.

The full slate of 2019 DAR officers installed include President-Elect Mia Burch, New Castle County; Vice President Susan Giove, Sussex County; Treasurer Kevin Thawley, Sussex County; and NAR Directors Bob McVey, Sussex County, and Gail Renulfi, New Castle County.

Directors installed include Monica LeBlanc, Bobbi Slagle and Jean Dowding for Kent County; Carl Wahlig, Christopher Powell, Mike Haritos, Brian George, Janine Emanuele-Seaton and Denise Foreman-Gaines in New Castle County; and Sandi Bisgood, Carol Materniak, George Thomasson, Judy Dean and Chrissy Steele, in Sussex County.

For more, visit delawarerealtor.com.