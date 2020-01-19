The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Dupont Boulevard.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, being operated by a 61-year-old Lincoln man, was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) in the area of Bramhall Street. At the same time, a 58-year-old Georgetown man was attempting to cross Dupont Boulevard from east to west on foot. He proceeded directly into the path of the Chevrolet and was struck. The Chevrolet came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.



The pedestrian was transported by Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to Christiana Hospital and is listed in serious condition.



The driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger were properly restrained and neither were injured. Neither impairment nor speed are deemed as contributing factors on the driver's behalf.