Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, chairs of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, released a statement Jan. 16 about Microsoft’s new commitments to become carbon negative by 2030 and reverse the company’s total carbon impact since its founding in 1975.

“We applaud the ambitious commitments Microsoft announced today to eliminate the company’s carbon footprint,” wrote the senators. “Addressing the challenge of our changing climate will require all of us to work together — federal, state and local governments, the private sector and individuals. The scope and scale of this proposal is exactly the kind of bold action we need from the business community. We look forward to continuing to work with Microsoft and other companies to ensure they have the tools they need to reduce emissions and make meaningful progress toward protecting our environment.”