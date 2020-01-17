The Jadick and Emig families know the importance of blood donations, and are teaming with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 357 Paper Mill Road, Newark.

Twins Rose and James Emig were born prematurely on Jan. 19, 2019, and spent five months in the NICU. During their stay in the hospital, they each received four units of blood. They are alive today because generous donors gave blood to ensure the local hospital had it available for their treatment.

“It was a relief to know blood was available to them,” said the twins’ mother Rebecca Emig. “That’s why we wanted to do the blood drive. My husband [David] and I never thought our babies in the NICU would need blood until we experienced it. What if it wasn’t there? Then, what would we do?”

Riley Jadick has been battling Leukemia since her diagnosis on April 13, 2018. She has received 18 units of red blood cells and 15 units of platelets and plasma. Riley’s treatment is scheduled to continue until at least the end of July.

“This time of year can be really scary to parents with immunocompromised children because of the increased risk of the flu and other sickness,” said Riley’s mother, Robin Jadick. “Riley’s still taking oral chemotherapy every day and monthly through an IV at the hospital. Once every three months she is getting chemo directly into her spine through a lumbar puncture. All of this treatment can still cause her counts to drop, as they did in December, so we are eternally grateful for the blood bank to be there for her when and if she does need blood products again.”

For Robin and Tim Jadick, this is their second time hosting a blood drive to pay-it-forward, and Rebecca and David Emig are joining them to do their part to give back to others.

This blood drive comes on the heels of National Blood Donor month, a month reserved to raise awareness about the need for blood donations and to acknowledge the contributions of blood donors. January is also a challenging time of year to maintain a stable blood supply due to the challenges of weather related events and donor availability.