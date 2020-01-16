Three Appoquinimink schools get Department of Education's highest rating.

Thirty-seven schools surpassed the goals set for 2019 by the state. Appoquinimink School District had three.

Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center, Olive B. Loss Elementary and Appoquinimink High School were rated “Exceeds Expectations” by the Department of Education in a Jan. 14 announcement.

Susan Bunting, Delaware’s secretary of education, said this is the top of a four-level scale. The three schools received the same assessment in 2018.

“We have an accountability scale in Delaware and this is the highest rating you can get,” she said before presenting each with a banner at the Appo January board meeting.

Ratings are determined by benchmarks such as proficiency scores, graduation rates, progress rates for English-learners and growth in key subjects. They are part of the Delaware School Success Framework to measure school progress for federal reporting.

The four ratings are “Exceeds Expectations,” “Meets Expectations,” “Approaching Expectations,” and “Well below Expectations.”

In 2018, eight Appoquinimink schools were rated “Exceeds Expectations.” The other five were Bunker Hill, Cedar Lane and Old State elementary schools, Middletown High and Townsend Early Childhood Center. All ranked as “Meets Expectations” for 2019.

Statewide, fewer schools were top rated in 2019, with 45 for 2018, compared to 37 in 2019.

MOT Charter also ranked at the top for 2019.

Assessments can be found at reportcard.doe.k12.de.us under each school's accountability tab.