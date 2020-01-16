Fun Delaware events for you to dive into this weekend, from Jan. 17-19.

1. The combination of funny, tricks and furry friends collide in the “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater.”

Popovich is a fourth-generation circus performer who grew up with dogs and cats as his closest playmates backstage, while his parents performed in the Moscow Circus.

His entourage consists of world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony and 30-plus performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters), geese, white doves and parrots.

The “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater” will entertain at The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 3 p.m., Saturday. COST $22 adults; $19 children. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or (800) 37-GRAND.

2. ***UPDATE: This event is sold out.

If you’re looking for an excuse to wear your 10-gallon hat and cowboy boots, “Hank & Heidi’s Hillbilly Hoedown” will be the perfect opportunity.

The show, presented by Ovation Dinner Theatre, has invited audiences to join Huckleberry and Hogslogger families in the celebration of Hank and Heidi’s young love.

Patrons will get a strong dose of laughs from these wacky Western characters.

You can hang out at “Hank & Heidis Hillbilly Hoedown” at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 6 p.m., Saturday. COST $50. INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.

3. Respected oboist Thomas Gallant will team up for a special show with the skillful Tesla Quartet.

Gallant won first place in the Concert Artists Guild international New York competition. He’s one of a few musicians to win the competition as an oboe soloist. Although performing at a high level on any instrument is an accomplishment, it’s a bit more impressive when it’s done on an oboe, which many consider one of the most challenging instruments to play.

The Tesla Quartet was formed at The Juilliard School in 2008 and quickly became established as one of the most promising young ensembles in New York, winning second prize at the J.C. Arriaga Chamber Music Competition only a few months after the group formed.

Gallant and the Tesla Quartet will pack a mighty musical punch at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth St., Lewes at 2 p.m., Saturday.

A pre-concert discussion with performer Lani Spahr will be held at 1 p.m. COST $35. INFO coastalconcerts.org or (888) 212-6458.