Delaware pastors and residents to call for more diversity before Senate Executive Committee hearing on Chancery Court nomination at Legislative Hall in Dover

On Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m., Rev. Dale Dennis II, lead pastor for Hoyt Memorial CME, will lead faith leaders and activists from across Delaware in a rally to support diversity in the state’s court system.

The rally will take place outside Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover, before the Senate Executive Committee’s hearing to consider Paul Fioravanti Jr.’s nomination to the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Rev. Dennis will call for the Senate Executive Committee to consider the historic lack of diversity in the Delaware court system when deciding whether to proceed with Fioravanti's nomination. He will call for a diverse candidate to replace Fioravanti as the next nominee for the Chancery Court, so that Delaware’s court system actually increases in diversity, rather than just transferring it from one court to another.