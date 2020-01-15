Nickle Electrical Companies was recently acknowledged by Associated Builders and Contractors as an Accredited Quality Contractor.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as ABC with this award,” said Nickle President and CEO Steve Dignan. “We’re grateful for every employee who made this possible through their dedication to quality and the company’s values.”

Launched in 1993, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas of corporate responsibility: quality; safety; talent management; craft and management education; and community relations and diversity.

“Associated Builders and Contractors is pleased to recognize Nickle as an Accredited Quality Contractor for its dedication to corporate responsibility and contributions to the communities in which they work,” said 2019 ABC National Chair Tony Rader, vice president of telecom at National Roofing Partners. “Nickle’s commitment to world-class safety performance, workforce development, diversity leadership and community service excellence makes them a clear leader in the merit shop construction industry.”

In achieving AQC status, Nickle takes this pledge: “As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality construction services and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principle of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and to provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.”

For more, visit nickleelectrical.com.