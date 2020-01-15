Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, and 28 of their Democratic Senate colleagues, in sending a letter Jan. 13 to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

The letter criticizes the FDA’s decision to break the Trump administration’s promise to clear all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products from the market by announcing a weak policy that includes huge exceptions regarding menthol-flavored products and any flavored e-liquids that are not in a cartridge.

“We are deeply disappointed with the Trump administration’s stark reversal from its Sept. 11, 2019 commitment to clear the market of all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes,” the senators wrote. “On Jan. 2, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it intends to leave all tobacco- and menthol-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and all flavors of e-liquids for ‘open tank’ ENDS on the market. These products have not undergone a scientific review by FDA of their impact on public health. Leaving them on the market will place millions of children at risk of addiction. As the newly confirmed FDA commissioner, you have the opportunity — and the obligation — to take meaningful action to address the ongoing youth vaping crisis. FDA’s recently announced compliance policy fails to prioritize children, families and the public health ahead of industry objections. We strongly urge you to abandon this policy and instead implement the proposal President Trump and his administration promised in September.”

The full letter is available at bit.ly/2uDY3SP.