The teenagers were arrested in the Felton area Jan. 12.

The Delaware State Police charged two teenage girls from Wyoming, Delaware, with robbery and related charges Jan. 12.

The victim, 22, said she went to get some belongings from her previous home in the 200 block of Turtle Dove Lane, Felton, when she ran into two ex-roommates, Ashley N. Calloway, 18, and Sierra Yeakel, 17.

Calloway took the victim’s phone, handed it to Yeakel, and hit the victim several times in the face, police said.

The victim was able to leave, but she could not contact 911 immediately due to not having a cell phone. She had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Calloway and Yeakel were apprehended without incident.

Calloway was charged with robbery second degree, conspiracy second degree (felony), assault third degree and malicious interference emergency communications. She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.

Yeakel was charged with robbery second degree and conspiracy second degree (felony). She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.