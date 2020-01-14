The Delaware law firm of Morris James announced the promotion of Albert J. Carroll and Reneta L. Green-Streett to the partnership as of Jan. 1.

"I am proud to welcome such talented lawyers who have demonstrated commitment to delivering great service to our clients through their deep legal expertise and teamwork with firm colleagues,” said Managing Partner Keith E. Donovan. “The presence of a newer generation of partners is essential to our future. We look forward to working with them to tackle our clients’ needs in the years ahead.”

Carroll joined Morris James as a member of the firm’s corporate and commercial ltigation group. His practice focuses on counseling and litigation involving corporations and other business entities formed under Delaware law. As a litigator, Carroll represents and guides clients through fiduciary duty claims, contract disputes, M&A challenges and summary proceedings under Delaware’s business statutes in the Delaware Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court. As an adviser, he counsels directors on governance, fiduciary and investigatory matters under Delaware law.

Carroll is the co-editor of the Delaware Business Litigation Report, which analyzes recent Delaware court decisions concerning business-related litigation. He is a member of the Richard S. Rodney Inn of Court and volunteers for the Office of the Child Advocate. Delaware Super Lawyers named Carroll a Business Litigation Rising Star each year since 2017 and he received JD Supra’s Readers’ Choice Award for Mergers & Acquisitions in 2018. He graduated from the Boston University School of Law in 2009 where he served as a note editor for the Public Interest Law Journal. Carroll received his Bachelor of Arts with high distinction from Pennsylvania State University in 2005. He is admitted to practice law in Delaware, Pennsylvania and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Green-Streett joined Morris James as a member of the firm’s personal injury group. She litigates personal injury, premises liability and property damage matters in all of Delaware’s courts of law. She also handles workers' compensation claims. Green-Streett has been recognized twice as a Delaware Today, Top Lawyer in Personal Injury and Insurance Law. In addition to practicing law, Green-Streett is the current secretary to the DSBA Executive Committee, vice-chair of the Women and The Law Section of the DSBA, a board member of the Delaware Board of Bar Examiners, member of the Permanent Advisory Committee for the Delaware Lawyers Rules of Professional Conduct, and an associate member of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection of the Delaware Supreme Court. Green-Streett is also an adjunct professor at Delaware Technical Community College and she is on the advisory board for the Paralegal Program there. She is the membership chair of the Terry-Carey American Inn of Court and a member of the Randy J. Holland Delaware Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court. Green-Streett is also a member of the ABA and the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association. Green-Streett began her career as a Judicial Law Clerk to The Honorable Robert B. Young of the Superior Court of Delaware, Kent County after earning her JD in 2009 from William & Mary School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from the College of William & Mary. She was admitted in 2009 to practice law in Delaware.