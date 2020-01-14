Dover police arrested him on drug and firearm charges Jan. 14.

Dover police arrested a 44-year-old man from Harrington on drug and firearm charges after a brief car chase early Jan. 14.

Officers attempted to stop a gray Audi for a traffic violation at 1:56 a.m. The driver, George Jones, continued to drive away from police and into an alley in the rear of the 1000 Block of South State Street where he struck a garage and parked vehicle.

He then got out of the car and tried to run but was quickly apprehended.

A search of his car led to the discovery of a .40 caliber handgun (with obliterated serial number), 9.09 grams of crack cocaine, 47.9 grams of marijuana, 97 bags of heroin and a digital scale.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $32,800 cash bond for possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, carry concealed deadly weapon, three counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and multiple traffic offenses.