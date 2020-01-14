Morris James LLP welcomed Kuhu Parasrampuria and Damon B. Ferrara to the firm’s business litigation practice, the firm announced.

Both attorneys were admitted to practice in Delaware by the Supreme Court in a ceremony Dec. 11 in Dover.

“Today is the end-result of years of hard work and diligence, and we congratulate these exceptional attorneys on their outstanding accomplishment,” said Managing Partner Keith Donovan.

Parasrampuria and Ferrara will focus their practice on counseling and litigation involving corporations and other business entities formed under Delaware law.

Prior to joining Morris James, Parasrampuria served as a judicial law clerk to The Hon. Eric M. Davis of the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Delaware Superior Court. During law school, Parasrampuria was an honors intern at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Before law school, she was an analyst at JPMorgan Chase and a research assistant for the Globalization and Monetary Policy Institute at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Parasrampuria earned her law degree at Boston University in 2018, and her Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the University of Rochester in 2013.

Ferrara previously served as a legal intern in the office of the Acting Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, and worked as a legal intern for a Taiwanese law firm and for an international bank in Hong Kong, China. Before law school, he served in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer. Ferrara earned his Juris Doctorate from Georgetown Law in 2018, and his Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of Southern California in 2008.

For more, visit morrisjames.com.