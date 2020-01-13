47-year-old James H. Comegys Jr., of Bridgeville, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man after he was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs for the sixth time.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, when troopers were dispatched to the area of northbound Sussex Highway (Route 13) and Bethel Concord Road, in Seaford, for a report of a white Ford swerving all over the roadway. Upon arrival to the area, the trooper spotted a white Ford Fusion on Route 13, approaching a red light at Middleford Road. The vehicle came to a stop several feet past the stop line and remained stopped when the light turned green. The driver then pulled into the Popeye’s parking lot and drive around the building before coming to a stop.

Contact was made with the driver, 47-year-old James H. Comegys Jr., and a DUI investigation ensued. Troopers located drug paraphernalia and about a twentieth of a gram of heroin inside the vehicle. Comegys had five previous DUI convictions.

Comegys was taken into custody without incident charged with sixth offense driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, tampering with or circumventing ignition interlock device, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $23,200 cash-only bond.