Goldey-Beacom College junior Marcellus Livingston, of Linden, New Jersey, continued his solid play last week in being picked to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll, the college announced Jan. 13.

Livingston averaged 20.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over two games. He recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and five 3-pointers Jan. 11 at Post after getting 19 points and seven rebounds Jan. 8 versus Holy Family.

Once again displaying his offensive prowess, Livingston is third in the CACC with 18.6 points per game, 15th with 32.2 minutes per contest, 16th with a .377 three-point percentage and 17th with a .750 free throw percentage.

Livingston is 12th in school history with 928 career points and fifth with 129 career 3-pointers.

Goldey-Beacom (7-8, 4-2 CACC) has won seven of its past 10 contests after opening the season against several national and regional stalwarts. This included an 83-75 triumph Nov. 26 versus regionally ranked Adelphi.

GBC is tied for second in the CACC South Division and visits first-place Jefferson (6-0) for a contest at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 in Philadelphia.