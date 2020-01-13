Sen. Chris Coons today announced Jan. 12 his U.S. service academy nominations for the Class of 2024.

Four Delaware students earned principal nominations and will be offered appointments should they meet all medical, physical and academic requirements.

Coons further submitted 31 names of outstanding Delawareans for consideration by the Department of Defense academies. Coons also nominated 10 individuals to attend the Dept. of Transportation’s Merchant Marine Academy. Of that number, three students are also included in the 31 names for consideration by the DOD.

“Nominating these gifted Delaware students to our U.S. service academies is a sincere honor and a responsibility that I take very seriously,” said Coons. “The next four years will be challenging — academically, mentally and physically — but I’m confident in their ability to rise to the challenge and to come through this experience ready to join the ranks of America’s finest military officers.”

Principal Nominees are, to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, Amanda Carey, of Dover, Dover High School; to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Andrew Garza, of Dover, Polytech High School and Donald Mendoza, of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School; and to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, West Point, New York, Mackenzie Irelan, of Harbeson, Cape Henlopen High School.

Alternate nominees from New Castle County are Max Awtry, of Hockessin, Conrad School of Science; Nicholas Beronio, of Middletown, Salesianum School; Margaret Boyd, of Wilmington, Ursuline Academy; Hannah Covel, of Middletown, Middletown High School; Jared Doan, of Middletown, MOT Charter School; Nicholas Dorazio, of Middletown, Middletown High School; Olivia Farris, of Newark, Delaware Military Academy; Zion Glover, of Bear, St. Mark’s High School; Nicolas Harpey, of Wilmington, Mount Pleasant High School; Alyssa Lee, of Middletown, Middletown High School; Michael Migliore, of Wilmington, Salesianum School; Jaya Penn, of Middletown, Middletown High School; Andres Samson, of Wilmington, Salesianum School; Seewon Song, of Newark, Delaware Military Academy; Alec Troy, of Wilmington, Salesianum School; and Brahmir Vick, of Middletown, Middletown High School.

Alternate nominees from Kent and Sussex counties are Robert Andrews, of Camden, First State Military Academy; Lillian Ayers, of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School; Frank Carter, of Lewes, Worcester Prep; Lahna Chagaris, of Frederica, Lake Forest High School; Bridget Cosgrove, of Seaford, Sussex Academy; Sharnaé Harmon, of Ellendale, Sussex Technical High School; Ethan Herring, of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School; Dan Kaminski, of Milford, Air Force Academy Prep School; Noah Lewis, of Frederica, Air Force Academy Prep School; Donald McAlpine, of Smyrna, Smyrna High School; Bryson Minear, of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School; Dean Poplos, of Magnolia, Air Force Academy Prep School; Zoe Quevedo, of Harrington, Sussex Technical High School; Mason Rolph, of Seaford, Sussex Technical High School; and Tyjh Weldon, of Viola, Air Force Academy Prep School.

Nominees to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York, are Nicholas Beronio, of Middletown, Salesianum School; Lahna Chagaris, of Frederica, Lake Forest High School; Lukas Cook, of Bear, Delaware Military Academy; Olivia Farris, of Newark, Delaware Military Academy; Wyatt Fruehauf, of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School; Felix Harmon, of Millsboro, Cape Henlopen High School; Jake Mundok, of Lewes, Sussex Academy; Cheyenne Snyder, of Ocean View, Indian River High School; Avery Steffen, of Bear, Mount Pleasant High School; and Carson Watts, of Milton, Sussex Tech High School.

Coons’ service academy selection board interviewed each applicant and made recommendations to the senator. The board, appointed by Coons, includes Karen Berry, Ron Frazier, Heath Gehrke, Larry Henigan, Scott Kessel, Fran Mahon, Tim Morris and Terry Wright.

“I am deeply grateful to the members of my selection board for volunteering their time to interview the talented Delawareans who wanted to serve their country,” said Coons. “Their experience and counsel were invaluable, and I appreciate their service.”

For more on the nominees, visit coons.senate.gov/services.