Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, on Jan. 13 challenged President Donald Trump to demonstrate his support for the Iranian people by lifting his administration’s Muslim ban, which currently blocks Iranians from coming to the U.S.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted his support for the Iranian people, saying his administration “will continue to stand with” those protesting the Iranian regime.

“President Trump said he stands with the Iranian people,” Coons tweeted. “As a first step to demonstrating his support of average Iranians, I encourage @realDonaldTrump to immediately lift the unconstitutional #MuslimBan, which imposes a blanket ban on Iranians entering the U.S. #NoBanAct.”

Coons is the author of the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act, or NO BAN Act, legislation that would end the president’s Muslim ban and prevent another such discriminatory ban from happening again. The NO BAN Act is led in the House by Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, and supported by nearly 250 members of Congress; 400 civil rights, faith, national security and community organizations; 50 immigration law professors; and several private companies.