Blue Blaze Associates announced Wendy Scott, co-owner and chief strategy officer, was named “People to Watch in 2020” by Delaware Business Times.

Scott was selected from more than 100 nominations for her work to launch “Conversations with Women Making a Difference.” This event series features discussions with panels of influential women. Blue Blaze produces the event series as a community service and donates proceeds to nonprofits in Delaware.

“I am humbled and honored to be included among this impressive group of professionals who represent such a diversity of industries,” said Scott. “In 2020, I look forward to producing events that will inspire women and men alike with our second season of Conversations with Women Making a Difference. Event dates this year are Feb. 6, April 23 and Oct. 10.”

Delaware Business Times’ complete “People to Watch in 2020” is available at bit.ly/3872ww2.

Blue Blaze Associates was recently honored with four MarCom Awards. This international creative competition recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Blue Blaze received the Platinum Award, the highest honor, for multi-layered marketing services to launch the Delaware Museum of Natural History’s capital campaign that will transform the museum into a regional leader in science education; Gold Award for marketing campaign and design services for The Hickman, a nonprofit senior community in West Chester, Pennsylvania; and two honorable mentions, for a website created for Barksdale Dental in Newark, and branding and website design services for a pro bono client, Partera International, a nonprofit organization based in Canada.

Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest creative competitions in the world. In 2019, there were more than 6,500 entries from the U.S. and 19 other countries.

“It is an honor to be the recipient of four MarCom awards, including the highly competitive Platinum and Gold awards,” said Sandy Taccone, CEO of Blue Blaze Associates. “This is a noteworthy achievement for Blue Blaze and recognizes our talented team, quality of work and overall commitment to our clients and their needs.”

Blue Blaze Associates is a certified women-owned and LGBT-owned, full-service marketing and design agency founded in 2001.

