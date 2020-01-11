Rehoboth Beach City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave., will host the opening reception for the Rehoboth Art League’s “Seasons: Winter” exhibition from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22.

This year’s 2020 members’ juried exhibitions will focus on seasons and will include and represent the four times of year along with any scenes, events or activities associated with the seasons.

“Winter” will run through April 19.

The juror for this exhibition is Le Rowell, an independent curator and speaker, who specializes in fiber art with more than 30 years of experience curating exhibitions in the U.S. and abroad. Her exhibition “Quilts: A Cultural Dialogue” showcased American-influenced art quilts for Luxembourg’s 1995 year as “Cultural Capital of Europe.” Assembling art collections for three U.S. embassies contributed to her belief that art builds bridges of friendship and understanding worldwide.

For more, visit rehobothartleague.org or call 227-8408.