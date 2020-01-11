The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 3 for Growing Bones Pediatrics & Neuromuscular Orthopaedic Institute at its new location, 1057 S. Bradford St., Dover.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined Growing Bones as they celebrate their first year of providing care to the Dover community.

Growing Bones is dedicated to providing comprehensive pediatric orthopaedic specialty services to households in Delaware. They aim to provide convenient access to sub-specialized orthopaedic care for pediatric and adult patients with neuromuscular disorders. Growing Bones treats all general pediatric orthopaedic conditions including trauma, congenital and adolescent disorders and sports injuries. In addition, they specialize in the care of children and adults with chronic neurologic conditions including cerebral palsy, spina bifida and Down's Syndrome.

Clinic founder and President, orthopaedic surgeon Justin Connor, is board-certified and provides general pediatric orthopaedic services to children as well as sub-specialized orthopaedic services for children and adults with neuromuscular disorders. Pediatric orthopaedists are specifically trained in the care of childhood conditions and injuries. Neuromuscular conditions are disorders, often diagnosed at birth, that have their own specialized needs. Furthermore, when children age out of the traditional pediatric system, they often have significant difficulty in transitional services into adulthood. Connor is committed to providing services that address health disparities across Kent and Sussex counties. Growing Bones believes that every child deserves exceptional care everywhere.

The motivation to bring Growing Bones to Dover was based on a profound need expressed by patients and primary care referring providers for all fields of pediatric specialty care. Central Delaware has had a significant and longstanding need for local pediatric subspecialties. Orthopaedic injuries require immediate care and extended follow up. With no local specialists, families were required to drive long distances to the one primary provider in the state located in Wilmington. In response to this need, a centrally-located office in Dover was established to provide trauma and emergency support for pediatric injuries through the three Bayhealth emergency rooms in Kent County.

Growing Bones has actively sponsored the Dover Little League, the Caesar Rodney Basketball Team and Delaware’s Athletic Trainer’s Association. In addition, it has served as a participating site for Toys for Tots and has volunteered as a training site for Polytech High School Students. It offers training and education experiences to local professional schools and medical professionals. In 2020, Growing Bones hopes to expand its involvement in the community and promote children’s health through activity and education.

For more on Growing Bones Pediatrics & Neuromuscular Orthopaedic Institute, call 231-1245 or visit growing-bones.com. For more on the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, visit cdcc.net.