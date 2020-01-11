The Beebe Medical Foundation announced Jan. 10 that Kay Young will take the position of executive director of development, bringing with her more than 20 years of fundraising experience.

She joins the Beebe team after a record-breaking $45 million “I Believe in Beebe” fundraising campaign, which ended in December, surpassing the $34 million goal to support the healthcare system’s largest expansion in its 104-year history.

“I am excited to welcome Kay to the foundation team,” said Tom Protack, who was officially appointed president of the foundation in January. “As our new executive director of development, she will be able to help build on our many successes of the ‘I Believe in Beebe’ campaign, while bringing new insights into what our philanthropy for the coming years will look like as we continue to Create the Next Generation of Care. She worked closely with wellness and population health initiatives in her previous roles, which many of our donors have a strong interest in supporting.”

Young will lead day-to-day operations at the foundation, overseeing signature events, grant funding, partnering with service lines and will work with the major gift team. She will also work closely with Protack to spread the vision and goals of Beebe as stewards of health in the community.

In her previous role as senior director of advancement at Geisinger Health Foundation in Pennsylvania, Young worked closely with women’s health and population health initiatives. She most recently led the campaign for the new Childbirth Center at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, along with a Fresh Food Farmacy program in the region.

“I’m excited to join a team that has done amazing work,” said Young. “I look to continue the great partnerships with individuals, businesses and Beebe team members in this region. The stage is set for the next chapter of improving. I am grateful to everyone for the warm and genuine welcome to the area.”

Prior to her work at Geisinger, Young was the director of development at Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School and with the University of Florida Foundation. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Pennsylvania State University.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.