Atlantic General Hospital recently presented the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award to Colleen Wareing, vice president of patient care services.

Wareing has been the chief nursing officer for 19 years, overseeing multiple clinical services including inpatient services, critical care, surgical, emergency, cardiopulmonary, nutritional, bariatrics, wound care, anesthesia and physical therapy. Her role also includes the oversight of population health and improvement of the wellbeing of the community’s health. In addition to playing an active role in providing high-quality services throughout the Atlantic General Hospital Health System and ensuring positive outcomes and experiences for patients, she has been involved in behavioral health initiatives and the community efforts to battle the opioid crisis.

Wareing will retire in January.

“We are fortunate to have such an inspiring nurse leader and recipient of the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award. Colleen has served as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital.

The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing.

The DAISY Award program, created by The DAISY Foundation in Memory of J. Patrick Barnes, honors the extraordinary work nurses do for patients and families each day. Hospital leadership brought the awards program to Atlantic General to recognize the compassion and high level of care its nurses provide to residents and visitors of the community.

Patients and visitors can nominate an Atlantic General Hospital and Health System nurse for the DAISY Award at any time. Nomination forms are available in every hospital department and health system physician office.