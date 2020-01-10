Charlie is available for adoption

Charlie spent his Christmas scared and alone on the streets.

A good Samaritan brought him to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown. He had likely been on his own for quite awhile because he was thin and had a cold. Despite all of that, Charlie quickly showed himself to be a loving cat who just wants to snuggle in your lap.

Charlie’s cold has been treated and he’s gaining weight nicely. Estimated at about 11 years old, Charlie hopes for a family to make the second half of his life better than the first. He's available for adoption at the BVSPCA in Georgetown. Call 302-856-6361 if you'd like to meet him!