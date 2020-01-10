Goldey-Beacom College’s softball team hopes to get back to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament and will have to do so against tough competition as the team announced its 2020 slate.

The Lightning for the second straight year begin things at the Snowbird Freeze Out in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They will face Shippensburg and Seton Hill on Feb. 14, Kutztown and Millersville on Feb. 15 and closing things Feb. 16 versus Southern Connecticut State and Lock Haven.

Goldey-Beacom then will head to Tennessee from Feb. 28 to March 1 to face Mars Hill, Tusculum and Carson-Newman. Other non-conference games include Bloomsburg in the home opener March 3, West Chester on March 19 and Millersville on March 23.

CACC competition begins March 14 at Felician and ends April 25 at home against Nyack. In between, Goldey-Beacom faces reigning league champion Wilmington at home on March 17.

Goldey-Beacom is scheduled to play eight teams which last season ended regionally ranked — Shippensburg, Kutztown, West Chester, Bloomsburg, Wilmington, Georgian Court, Caldwell and Dominican-NY.

The conference tournament takes place April 30 to May 1 at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey. The top eight teams in the standings compete in the double-elimination foray.

Senior Kasey Goshorn, of Salisbury, Maryland, last season was one of the area’s top hitters and this year looks for another standout campaign. The only returnee to start all 46 games last season, she ended 10th in the league with 10 doubles, seventh with 232 putouts, 14th with a .427 on-base percentage and 41st with a .314 batting average. Goshorn also begins 2020 tied for 10th in team history with four home runs.

Junior Zoe Lockwood, of Chesapeake City, Maryland, once again gives the Lightning stability in the outfield after starting all 45 games she played last season. A solid hitter, runner and fielder, she closed last season 42nd in the CACC with a career-high 39 hits and led the squad with 13 multi-hit contests.

Junior Taylor Beres, of Middletown, a graduate of Red Lion Christian, is back in the circle and once again seeks to be one of the Lightning’s top pitchers. A great teammate and a great leader, she finished 2019 fifth in the CACC with three shutouts, sixth with 15 complete games and eighth with 139 innings. Beres also enters the year fifth in school history with 154 strikeouts, eighth with 242 innings pitched and 17th with 10 wins.

Goldey-Beacom twice in the past four years was presented with the league’s team Sportsmanship Award. The squad for five straight years participated in collecting turkeys and assembling food baskets for the New Castle County EMS Division Paramedics. The team took to the Wilmington organization just before Thanksgiving to help cheer up needy families and provide gifts for those underprivileged in the county.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.