Goldey-Beacom College’s Department of Athletics will introduce another solid class into its Athletic Hall of Fame with the 2010-11 Women’s Basketball Team, Dan DiGiacobbe, Matt DiGiacobbe and Joe Kissel to be inducted as part of the fourth Hall of Fame class.

The class will be enshrined April 19 during a ceremony at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark. As has been the case the three previous years, the ceremony will be combined with the department’s celebration of all athletics teams.

"We are excited to announce our 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame Class,” said Director of Athletics Thomas Brennan. "The Athletic Hall of Fame Program and induction event has become an integral part of the life of the athletics program. These inductees are stellar representatives of the GBC Athletics Program and represent some of the proudest moments in the history of Lightning Athletics."

The 2010-11 Women’s Basketball Team made history by winning the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Title and competing in the NCAA Tournament. The squad notched two road wins over No. 1 regionally ranked Holy Family, two victories over No. 7 University of the Sciences and one over No. 10 Bloomfield.

The first win ended a 110-game regular-season conference winning streak and 71-game home winning streak at Holy Family, ranked 14th in the country at that time. The second was in the conference final as Goldey-Beacom topped then No. 15 Holy Family, 66-54, to secure the second CACC title by a women’s team in school history.

The squad featured two all-conference picks — Janae Weldon and Jacinda Jones — and the CACC Tournament Most Valuable Player, Weldon. Weldon and Jones still remain in the program’s top 10 list in points, field goals, 3-pointers, free throws and steals.

The DiGiacobbe brothers helped fuel a turning point in the history of the men’s soccer program as the Lightning, perennial contenders at this point, finally could call themselves champions. During the duo’s stay from 2001-04, Goldey-Beacom won the 2002 NAIA Region X championship, played in the NAIA National Tournament that year, won the 2003 CACC title and advanced to the ECAC final that season.

Dan DiGiacobbe was picked first team All-CACC in 2003, second team in 2002, was named to the 2003 CACC All-Tournament team and graduated third in school history with 20 assists, fourth with 22 goals and fourth with 64 points. Matt DiGiacobbe was tabbed first team all-league in 2004, second team in 2002 and graduated first in program history with 36 assists, third with 31 goals and third with 98 points.

The squad’s play in the 2002 NAIA National Tournament marked the first team appearance by the college in a national championship tournament.

Kissel arrived in 2006 at Pike Creek to a second-year women’s tennis program still looking for its first win. What he turned it into was a juggernaut that won the CACC title in 2016 and 2017, claimed a share of the regular season title in 2018 and competed in eight NCAA Tournaments.

He produced 146 wins during his 13 seasons that included the 2014-15 team finishing 31st in the country, the 2017-18 squad ending 32nd and the 2018-19 unit ending 44th. The Lightning also posted winning campaigns in his final 11 seasons dating to 2008-09 and double-digit victories in nine of the last 11 campaigns.

The 2014-15 season was one of the most memorable with the squad winning a program-record 18 matches and upending CACC-foe Chestnut Hill, becoming the first squad in school history in any sport to win a head-to-head NCAA Tournament contest. The 2018-19 unit claimed a share of its third straight CACC regular-season title and advanced to the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA Tournament, marking the furthest a GBC team in any sport advanced in an NCAA sponsored event.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.