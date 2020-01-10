The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association hosted its annual awards program Jan. 5 for the winners of its Fire Prevention Poster and Essay Contest.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Association sponsored a luncheon before the program prepared by the auxiliary of the Cheswold Fire Co.

Students in kindergarten through third grade prepared posters on their assigned fire prevention topic; students in fourth to eighth grade developed essays. Students first competed at the local level, with winners moving on to the county, then statewide competitions.

Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting attended the awards to show her support for the DVFA’s program and Delaware youth.