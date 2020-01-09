We asked stakeholders what they might want to see in Hockessin in the coming year

As a New Year – and, yes believe it or not, a new decade – gets underway, we asked some of our community stakeholders what they would like to see happen in Hockessin in 2020.

“With all the traffic, trucks and cars, and with all the proposed developments I would like to have ‘Slow Down in Our Town’ become a slogan. I would also hope that all new developments include natural areas for birds and wildlife. I would also ask for the incorporation on alternative energy into all developments. Electric charging stations should be added to all commercial developments.”

-Charles Shattuck, owner Wild Birds Unlimited

“I’d love to see some interesting pop up shops so that Hockessin would become a destination for unique dining and shopping mixed with historic sites. Would it bring more traffic? Probably. Would it help the business owners? Yes. Events are always a bright spot in Hockessin. Gateway does a super job of offering a venue for bringing businesses and residents together. Keep it up!

-Janet Kilpatrick, New Castle County Council, District 3

1. An initiative Supported by all to celebrate what exists by maintaining and upgrading the physical amenities in the Village. (maintenance of the landscape beds, Hockessin Village signs, building facades and area, power wash or clean mildew/mold on facades (TD bank, etc), power WAWA/Bank wall, address the dangling wires along OLP and general cleanup.)

2. Reenergize a local planning group, with representatives from the community organizations*, to foster and maintain an effort to improve the village area. (Identifying goals of each organization and coordinating community efforts.)

3. Recognize and support the local community publication.

-Ken Murphy, Hockessin DRAC

One, more parks and develop the parks we have to be more utilized. Two, develop old Lancaster pike to be more of a Main Street, with more events and commercial draw. Three, more summer time community activities.

-Kevin Barrow, owner Prima’s Pizza

“I’d like to see improved stormwater management on Valley Road. Also, recognition of the sinkhole at the entrance Casual Marketplace. I’d also like to see a railway station for the WWRR in town – it’s the end of the line. And I would like to see a community Christmas Tree every year, maybe at Yorklyn Road and Lancaster Pike. And while we’re at it, a total rebuild of Grant Avenue.”

-Joe Lake, Hockessin Historical Society.

1. It's more of Pike Creek, but it feeds into the Hockessin community. I'd like to get a deal worked out with the community and property owner for the old bowling alley and Charcoal Pit site so we can remove the current eye sore, help the tax base and bring more value to our community.

2. I'd like to work on more internal road funding for repaving (neighborhoods) for Hockessin and the surrounding areas. The model is broken.

3. I'd like to see more annual engagement for the Hockessin 4th of July parade and see the festival expanded.

-Mike Smith, State Rep.