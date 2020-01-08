Country music artist Aaron Lewis will bring his “State I’m In” tour to Delaware at 9 p.m. June 5 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, with tickets on sale Jan. 14.

Lewis, who fronted the ,successful rock group Staind, is touring in support of his new, Buddy Cannon-produced album “State I’m In.” Lewis wrote six of the 10 tracks, which also features cuts by songwriters Dan Tyminski and the late Keith Whitley, on songs that spotlight his outlaw country roots. spotlights his outlaw Country roots.

Tickets are $55 to $115. A special VIP package offer includes 50 seats in rows 1-10, an exclusive pre-show meet and greet with Lewis, personal photograph with Lewis, autographed collectible tour poster, exclusive Lewis pick set and official meet and greet laminate. Package is limited to eight per person and is $240.

For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2T17LsL.