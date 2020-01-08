Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, launched on Jan. 8 the first Senate ALS Caucus to better advocate for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients and families and find a cure for the disease.

“I’m inspired by the courage and grace of those suffering with ALS and their families and grateful for their engagement and advocacy to bring attention to this cruel disease,” said Coons. “Congress can and should do more to help them. That’s why I’ve joined Sen. Braun in forming the first Senate ALS Caucus. Make no mistake, members of this caucus will be active, focused, and determined to bring attention to ALS, support individuals with ALS and their families and fund research that seeks to uncover new treatments and ultimately a cure.”

The bipartisan Senate ALS Caucus will bring together senators from both sides of the aisle who share a commitment to working collaboratively to advocate on behalf of ALS patients and their families. The mission of the Senate ALS Caucus is to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by ALS patients and their families; advance policies that improve the quality of life for ALS patients; expand the network of support for those suffering from ALS; and advocate for investments in research that will enhance the understanding of the causes of ALS, identify effective treatments and eventually discover a cure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys the body’s ability to control muscle movement. There is no effective treatment for the disease, no known cause and currently no cure.