A coalition of civil rights organizations came together Jan. 8 and urged House leaders to schedule a markup and vote on the NO BAN Act, legislation introduced by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, to end President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and prevent another baseless, discriminatory ban from happening again, Coons’ office announced.

“For three years now, thousands of American Muslim families have been separated because of the Muslim ban,” the leaders wrote. “The civil rights of Muslims should be prioritized along with other foundational civil rights we all hold dear.”

The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants, or NO BAN, Act imposes limitations on the president's authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the U.S. and terminates certain presidential actions implementing such restrictions. It also prohibits religious discrimination in various immigration-related decisions, such as whether to issue an immigrant or non-immigrant visa, with certain exceptions.

The NO BAN Act is supported by more than 200 members of Congress; 400 civil rights, faith, national security and community organizations; 50 immigration law professors; and several private companies.

The coalition includes leaders the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Human Rights Campaign, MoveOn, National Women’s Law Center, The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., National Council of Jewish Women, National Center for Transgender Equality, Muslim Advocates, Religious Action Center and the NAACP Washington Bureau.

The full letter is available at bit.ly/2T5Rnad.