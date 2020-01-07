Paul’s Kitchen and Cullen-ary Company, 32282 Cedar Grove Road, Lewes, will host a pop-up dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18 to benefit The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown.

The evening will include a traditional Italian four-course dinner with regional specific Italian wines from small family producers, followed by a live performance by Paul Cullen.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $95 per person, available at paulskitchen.rocks.

Cullen, former bass player for the rock band Bad Company, personal chef, sommelier and founder of Paul’s Kitchen, supports the mission of The Shepherd’s Office, which offers free bread, meals, and clothing to the homeless, hungry and lonely. The group provides a short and safe respite from the elements and a free, hot meal in a safe place. All are welcome.

The Shepherd’s Office is also the charity of choice for the month of January during Paul’s Kitchen Pop-Up Markets, which run year-round from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Cullen will prepare breakfast sammies or grill his handcrafted Italian sausages. Also on the menu are Sahlen's hot dogs from Buffalo, New York, DiBruno Bros. items and Paul’s Italian products.

For more, visit paulskitchen.rocks.