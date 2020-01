The Biggs Museum of American Art, 406 Federal St., Dover, will host an artist talk event on the making and iconography of the Lenape Tribe of Delaware Healing Arts Mural from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18.

The talk will feature Cheyney University professor and painter Marietta Dantonio-Madsen and members of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware.

Cost is $10; free for members. RSVP to 674-2111, ext. 106.

For more, visit biggsmuseum.org.