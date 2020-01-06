Nominations for the Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards, which recognize the contributions of Delaware’s volunteers age 17 and younger in their communities, are being accepted by the State Office of Volunteerism through March 1.

Award recipients will be honored at a special ceremony May 6 at Polytech Adult Education Conference Center in Woodside.

“Every day, I see the passion and determination that young people across the state bring to the volunteer projects and the nonprofit organizations they embrace,” said Gov. John Carney. “In meeting the needs of their communities, they bring a fresh viewpoint and a willingness to serve. I encourage Delawareans to take the time to nominate a young volunteer who is making a difference in the lives of others.”

The Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards, presented by the State Office of Volunteerism, recognize youth volunteers for their significant contributions to the state and its citizens. Volunteer efforts must have been performed during 2019, although prior volunteer activity can also be highlighted to show long-term commitment. To be eligible the nominated individuals and group members must be age 17 or younger.

“I am inspired by and grateful for the innovation and commitment that I see in Delaware’s young volunteers,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician and a regular volunteer. “Through volunteerism and service, Delawareans of all ages are strengthening the fabric of our communities, our quality of life and our connections to each other. Please join us in nominating young volunteers who are making a difference by giving back.”

The nomination form is available at volunteer.delaware.gov. Nominators may also request a nomination form by emailing dhss_VolunteerDelaware@delaware.gov or calling 857-5014. Prior to submission, the form may be emailed for review and feedback.

Nominations must be delivered or postmarked by March 1, to the State Office of Volunteerism, Attn: Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, c/o Tina Gary, Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover, DE 19901 or emailed to dhss_volunteerdelaware@delaware.gov.

For more, visit volunteer.delaware.gov.