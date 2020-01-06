The Department of Transportation announced that the state’s contractor R.E. Pierson will be closing ramps, lanes and Interstate 295 southbound at night for bridge demolition as part of the Route 141 improvements, Interstate 95 Interchange to Jay Drive project.

I-295 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Jan. 8 until 5 a.m. Jan. 9; and from 8 p.m. Jan. 9 to 5 a.m. Jan. 10. Three lanes will be closed on I-295 southbound, necessary for bridge demolition. For traffic on southbound I-295 to I-95 southbound, vehicles will take the Exit 5 ramp, state Route 141 northbound to Newport then take Exit 3B to I-95 southbound, Newark Baltimore.

I-95 southbound will close three right lanes from 8 p.m. Jan. 10 until 5 a.m. Jan. 11. Lane closures are necessary for bridge demolition.

Exit 3B/Route 141 northbound to I-95 southbound and Exit 5A/I-95 southbound to Route 141 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 5 a.m. Jan. 14 and 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to 5 a.m. Jan. 15.

For traffic on northbound Route 141, vehicles will take the Exit 4 ramp to Route 4, continue straight onto Marshall Street, turn left onto westbound Route 4/Justis Street, turn left onto James Street, turn left onto eastbound Route 4/Market Street, take the ramp to Route 141 southbound, and take the Exit 3B ramp to I-95 southbound.

For traffic on I-95 southbound, motorists will take the Exit 5B ramp to Route 141 northbound, take the Exit 4 ramp to Route 4, continue straight onto Marshall Street, turn left onto westbound Route 4/Justis Street, turn left onto James Street, turn left onto eastbound Route 4 /Market Street, and take the Exit 3B ramp to southbound Route 141.

Variable message boards and detour signage will be posted for motorists.