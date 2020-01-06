Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns officially proclaimed the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2020, as Rehoboth Beach School Choice Week.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to shine positive attention on effective education options for every child. During NSCW, schools, homeschool groups, organizations and individuals plan tens of thousands of independent events. These celebratory events raise public awareness of the different K-12 education options available to children and families while also spotlighting the benefits of school choice.

NSCW recognizes all K-12 options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies and homeschooling.

For more, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.