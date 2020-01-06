Three dates for the public

The Indian River School District will host three public meetings in the coming weeks to highlight the major capital improvement referendum scheduled for Feb. 13.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown; 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro; and 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View.

At each meeting, district officials will give a presentation outlining the referendum initiative. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The referendum will seek funding for the construction of a new Sussex Central High School on district-owned property north of Millsboro.

For more, call 436-1079 or visit irsd.net/referendum.