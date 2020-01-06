Delaware River and Bay Authority officials reported Jan. 6 that the Delaware Memorial Bridge Twin Spans registered a milestone year for traffic volume in 2019.

For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019, the bridge handled 18,288,314 vehicles through the southbound toll plaza, eclipsing the previous record of 17,813,664 set in 2016. The 2019 traffic totals represent a 2.9% year-over-year increase.

“We want to thank our customers for choosing to use the Delaware Memorial Bridge — whether it’s for transporting goods and services, traveling for a family vacation or commuting to work every day,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “It says something about the loyalty of our customers when the Delaware Memorial Bridge can set so many all-time records despite lane closures associated with our capital investment projects on the bridges and approach roads.”

In addition to registering more than 18 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time ever, the Delaware Memorial Bridge also established other notable traffic records in 2019, including:

— Best single month in history: August 2019, with 1,845,190, surpassing the previous all-time record month of August 2003 of 1,818,185

— All-time record traffic for months of April, June, July, August, September, October, November, December

— First time October and November numbers topped 1.5 million

— Most number of more-than-60,000-vehicle days in one year: 56

— Most number of more-than-65,000-vehicle days in one year: 31

— Number of more-than-70,000-vehicle days in one year: 8

— Highest traffic volume for a weekend period, Friday through Sunday, set Aug. 16-18: 211,685 vehicles

— Best ever Good Friday traffic volume of 73,198 set April 19

Vincent P. Meconi, Chief Operations Officer for the DRBA, indicated record traffic volume on the Delaware Memorial Bridge could be attributed to a number of factors, including an improving economic climate, stable gasoline prices and favorable weather conditions.

“Not only was the fall and early winter one of the warmest on record, but the region did not experience the tropical or winter storms that have a significant effect on overall traffic during a more typical season,” said Meconi. “The bridge experienced positive year-over-year growth in all vehicle classes and; hopefully, this trend can continue for another year.”

At the same time, Meconi cautioned Delaware Memorial Bridge customers regarding the ongoing construction work related to the Pin & Link Replacement, Steelwork Repair and Suspender Rope Replacement Program as well as Bridge Painting projects. Periodic lane closures are expected.

“Our engineers have designed these important capital projects to minimize traffic delays to the extent possible, but we do occasionally expect them, particularly during peak travel times,” said Meconi. “Motorists are encouraged to follow us on Twitter for the latest construction news and traffic conditions.”

The safety of the traveling public, highway contractors on-site and DRBA employees continue to be the highest priority. Commuters and travelers are urged to be careful and stay alert in and around construction zones, obey all detours and posted speed limits and plan to take a few extra minutes during rush hour periods.

For more, visit drba.net.