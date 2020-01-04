33-year-old Teron West gets 18 months

A Seaford man who spent several months on the run from police has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

After a no-injury shooting in Seaford in Nov. 2018, 33-year-old Teron West was wanted by police. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior convictions.

West was taken into custody during a July 2019 drug investigation, when police executed a search warrant at a Bridgeville home. Over 50 grams of cocaine were found in the home, and police said West provided a false name.

West pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, drug dealing and criminal impersonation. Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Anderson prosecuted the case and a Superior Court judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison, followed by six months of either home confinement or work release, then one year of probation.