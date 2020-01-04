The blaze was reported this morning, Jan. 4, in the 500 block of East Creek Lane in the Dickerson Farm neighborhood.

Fire damaged a home in Middletown early this morning, Jan. 4, but no one was injured.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze that was reported shortly before 6 a.m., in the 500 block of East Creek Lane in the Dickerson Farm neighborhood.

When firefighters from Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown arrived, they saw flames shooting out of the second floor. Fire companies from surrounding districts and New Castle County Paramedics responded to assist.

State fire investigators are at the home this morning searching for what caused the blae.

Three adults and one child have been displaced, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.

No smoke alarms were working in the home, Chionchio said.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.