Kemper MacNiewski Lynch was born to parents Courtney Wisniewski and Tim Lynch.

The first baby of 2020 born at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, in Milford arrived early New Year's Day at 12:20 a.m.

Kemper MacNiewski Lynch was born to parents Courtney Wisniewski and Tim Lynch. She weighed 6 pounds and 13.4 ounces and was over 19 inches long.

Baby Kemper joins an older brother and sister in her family.

Bayhealth presented gift baskets to the parents to commemorate having the first baby of 2020 at the hospital.