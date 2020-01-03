At their regular meeting Dec. 20, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously to pass an ordinance to amend Chapter 102 of the Municipal Code adopting the 2018 International Building and Residential Codes set forth by the International Code Council.

The 2018 edition of the International Building Codes was developed by the ICC to ensure coordinated building codes nationwide that establish minimum safeguards for structures. As of April 1, all permit applications and plan submittals must adhere to the regulations set forth by the 2018 codes. Visit iccsafe.org for code publications.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 222, or email buildingandlicensing@cityofrehoboth.com.