Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for November 2019.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for volume and units. Licensed since 1986 in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Bollinger is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a 23-year resident of Hockessin.

Peggy Sue Mitchell was recognized for listings. Licensed since 2016, Mitchell is a recipient of the Honors Society Award. She is a lifelong resident of Newark.

The Jason Duncan Team was recognized for listings, volume and units. Licensed since 2016, Duncan is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a lifelong resident of Delaware.

For more, visit foxroach.com.