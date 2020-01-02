The collision happened New Year's Day at about 3:48 p.m., at the intersection for the ramp to northbound Route 1, north of Duck Creek Road.

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision New Year's Day involving a pickup and tractor trailer on U.S. Route 13 just north of Smyrna.

The collision happened Wednesday at about 3:48 p.m., at the intersection for the ramp to northbound Route 1, north of Duck Creek Road.

Police said a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by a 44-year-old Smyrna woman, was traveling north on Route 13 approaching the stoplight where drivers can turn left to enter northbound Route 1.

The tractor trailer proceeded, with a green arrow traffic signal, to make a left turn across southbound Route 13 to enter the ramp to northbound Route 1, police said.

A 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 79-year-old Townsend man, was traveling south on Route 13 approaching the stoplight. The pickup swerved into the grass median, struck a speed limit sign, re-entered the southbound lanes of Route 13 and struck the right side of the trailer portion of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Dodge was thrown out of the pickup and landed in the road. He was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Identification is pending the notification of next of kin. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 13 were closed at the intersection for more than three hours after the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Cpl. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or go online to delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.