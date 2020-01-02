At the request of Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni, Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh recently hosted a tour of the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus.

Alumni and guests were in town for the school’s biennial reunion. The nursing school closed in 1976, but alumni remain interested in the state of nursing in the region.

Rhodenbaugh described the tour “as a very enjoyable experience that allowed us to show off our newest facility to some terrific healthcare professionals.”

The tour provided an opportunity to update guests on Bayhealth’s service lines and Bayhealth’s presence in the southern region.

